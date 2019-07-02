Sen. Brown to reintroduce All-American Flag Act in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is reintroducing the All-American Flag Act in the United States Senate and will be in Kettering Tuesday to talk about the legislation.

The bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), would require the federal government to only buy flags that are American-made.

Currently, the federal government is require to purchase flags made from only 50 percent American-made materials.

Sen. Brown will join Keith Eastman, Commander of American Legion Post 598 in Kettering, and area veterans to talk about the importance of American-made American flags.

As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Sen. introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to celebrate the American Legion’s 100-year anniversary of serving veterans of the Armed Forces, their families, and communities.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.