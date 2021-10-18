DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced his endorsement of Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for Ohio’s next governor Monday.

“I’m proud to endorse my friend Nan Whaley to be Ohio’s next governor. I’ve seen Nan lead through some of the toughest times a mayor can face. Through it all, Dayton has come out stronger. Nan will bring that same grit, compassion, and fierce commitment to the governor’s office, and be a fighter for all of Ohio,” said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. “Nan is running for governor because we both know that our state can do better. She’s ready to build a stronger, more prosperous Ohio where everyone can get ahead – not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

Whaley announced her run for governor in April 2021 after saying in January that she would not run for reelection for mayor.

“I am so honored to have Sherrod’s endorsement in my campaign for governor. Sherrod has long been a mentor to me and has proven that Democrats can win in Ohio, if they stand up for the middle class and fight for the dignity of work. Together, I know we can create an Ohio where one good job is enough and where everyone, regardless of their zip code, has the chance to thrive,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

