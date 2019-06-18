Sen. Brown attends tornado recovery roundtable

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown was in Dayton Monday for a briefing on the tornado recovery effort.

He met with first responders and volunteer agencies for a roundtable discussion, and is promising to speed up the timetable for federal disaster aid.

“The sooner the money comes in here, the sooner the help for people and their homes, the sooner people can leave Corinthian Baptist and get resettled, the sooner businesses can start up, especially mom and pop who’ve been hurt, so its as urgent as we can make it,” he said.

Governor DeWine has requested help from FEMA for ten Ohio counties hit by Memorial Day tornadoes. Now everyone is waiting on the President to approve the request.