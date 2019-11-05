Sen. Brown announces $330K to reduce Dayton school bus emissions

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $330,375 to the Dayton Public School District to reduce air emissions from its school bus fleet. The funding will provide help to replace 15 old diesel school buses with 15 new, clean diesel buses.

Brown said by replacing the diesel buses with clean diesel buses with more efficient engines that reduce pollutants, this project aims to reduce annual emissions by almost three tons every year, reducing exposure to nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and carbon monoxide.

“In order to prepare Ohio for the future, we must protect our children and the environment,” Brown said. “This investment benefits not only Dayton Public Schools, but will ensure cleaner air across the entire Miami Valley.”

The project will reduce annual emissions by almost three tons every year, according to a release from Brown’s office. As hazardous air pollutants are known to cause cancer and other serious health impacts, the reduced emissions from the newer, cleaner buses will benefit the entire community.

Since 1970, implementation of the Clean Air Act and technological advances from American Innovators have dramatically improved air quality in the U.S. Cleaner air provides important public health benefits. The EPA works with state, local and tribal governments to reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants.

