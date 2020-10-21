SR-4 ramps closed after head-on crash

Posted:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The ramps from I-75 to State Route 4 in Dayton are closed due to a crash Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the end of the ramp from I-75 south to SR-4 north. Emergency crews have both ramps from I-75 north and south to SR-4 closed.

According to dispatchers, a semi-truck and another vehicle hit head-on. No other information about the crash was available.

Emergency medical personnel have been requested but it’s unknown if anyone was injured at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

