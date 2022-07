DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have shut down both lanes on State Route 49 after a car crash involving a semi-truck.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, crews were sent to a collision on State Route 49 near Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

2 NEWS crews on the scene report that the crash involved a semi-truck and a van.

At this time it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured in the collision.

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

A semi colided with a van on SR. 49 (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.