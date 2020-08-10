Semi, UPS truck involved in 3 vehicle accident on I-75 near Benchwood Road

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a three vehicle accident on I-75 near Benchwood Road Monday morning.

Our crews saw a semi truck and a UPS truck were both involved.

There is currently no information available on who was sent to the hospital or the their condition. WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.

