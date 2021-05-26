Semi-truck rolls over, closes NB lanes of I-75 near downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of I-75 in Dayton are closed after a semi-crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-75 near US-35 just after 6 pm. Dispatchers said a 911 caller told them a car cut the semi off.

Crews are worked quickly to clear the crash scene and reopen the freeway. The northbound lanes were closed for about 90 minutes. They reopened around 7:30 pm Wednesday.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will update this story when new information is available.