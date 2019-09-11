WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a semi-truck overturned in West Carrollton Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell us it happened around 2:26 pm in the area of Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue. The semi’s load was not secure and it shifted as the driver was turning, causing the accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

No further details are available at this time.

