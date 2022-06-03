DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of I-75 North has been shut down after a semi-truck caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck caught fire just after 4 pm. All three lanes are closed on the southbound side near the exit for South Dixie Highway.

A heavy wrecker has been called to the scene, OSP said.

It is unknown how the fire broke out, or if anyone was injured in the incident. No time has been given for when lanes will reopen.

This incident remains under investigation