BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck crash in Brookville has roads closed in the Wolfcreek area for an extended period of time.

According to Englewood dispatch, the accident took place at 433 N Wolf Creek Street in Brookville.

Motorists are advised to avoid Wolfcreek between McMaken Lane and Karrland Drive.

The semi-truck reportedly drove into a utility pole, requiring power to be shut off in the area. According to Brookville Police, “the power company is aware and working on it.”

No injuries have been reported.

2 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.