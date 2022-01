HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Only one lane is open on I-70 West in Huber Heights after a vehicle caught fire Monday.

Huber Heights Police said crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire on I-70 West at exit 38. The call came in for the incident at 2:57 p.m.

The highway is down to just one lane as crews work to remove the vehicle. There’s been no word on injuries at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

