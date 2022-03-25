BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Three vehicles caught fire on Friday, damaging a nearby building while parked behind a Bethel Township business.

Bethel Township Fire Department responded to the scene of a semi-trailer fire outside of a National Storage and Sandblasting building. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that two semi-trailers and an RV had caught fire, and the blaze was damaging the storage facility.

Firefighters put the fire out before too much damage could be done to the building, Bethel Township Fire said. No injuries have been reported and no one was inside the trucks or the building at the time of the blaze.

Bethel Township Fire said it does not know what caused the fire at this time. This incident remains under investigation.