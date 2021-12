MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled on I-75 early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 am on the southbound side of I-75 near the SR-741 exit. Moraine Police told 2 NEWS the driver suffered a medical issue and drove off the side of the road. The semi struck a guardrail before rolling onto its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The ramp from I-75 to SR-741 was also closed for a time around 6:30 am Thursday while crews worked to remove the semi.