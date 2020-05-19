Semi slams into median on I-75 NB in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to several accidents on I-75 in the Dayton area on Monday evening.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a semi crashed into a median wall around 7:30 p.m. on I-75 northbound just past North Main Street. Medics were called to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured.
In a nearby separate accident around the same time, on I-75 southbound near SR-4, it appears that an SUV and another vehicle were involved in a collision. A dark-colored SUV landed on its side.
We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.
Regional Dispatch also tells 2 NEWS a semi was involved in a crash with a truck on I-75 southbound near Mile Marker 56 and overturned onto its side. No injuries were reported.
