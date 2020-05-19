Semi slams into median on I-75 NB in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Semi into median 5-18

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to several accidents on I-75 in the Dayton area on Monday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a semi crashed into a median wall around 7:30 p.m. on I-75 northbound just past North Main Street. Medics were called to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured.

Car-on-side 5-18
(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

In a nearby separate accident around the same time, on I-75 southbound near SR-4, it appears that an SUV and another vehicle were involved in a collision. A dark-colored SUV landed on its side.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.

Regional Dispatch also tells 2 NEWS a semi was involved in a crash with a truck on I-75 southbound near Mile Marker 56 and overturned onto its side. No injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS