BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on scene after a semi rolled off a ramp at the I-70 and I-75 interchange on Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi heading south on I-75 rolled off and crashed into an embankment as it tried to take the ramp to eastbound I-70 around 9:43 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol crews are reportedly on the scene.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO said to expect lane closures on I-70 East at I-75 North.

There is no information on if anyone is injured at this time.

