PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi rolled off of I-75 onto County Road 25A on Friday morning.

According to Miami County Dispatch, a semi rolled off of I-75 around 3:40 a.m. on Friday. The semi landed on 25A under the overpass at mile marker 83.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

Police did confirm that the driver was not injured in the crash.

