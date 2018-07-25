All lanes re-opened after semi rollover on I-75 caused delays Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio Department of Transportation

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - A crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 at I-70 caused afternoon traffic delays.

All lanes of I-75 have been re-opened as well as the ramp from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-75.

A semi rolled over onto its side, temporarily blocking all three lanes of the highway.

Sgt. Chris Colbert with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the semi was carrying 46,000 pounds of nails and that they were lucky none of them spilled out onto the roadway.

Colbert said the driver of the semi lost control due to an unexpected load shift causing the trailer to flip, though it is unknown if the shift was speed-related.

A pickup truck behind the semi did not have time to stop and as a result, rear-ended the trailer. The pickup truck suffered minor damage.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.