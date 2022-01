DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck rolled has rolled over on I-75 southbound.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m. a semi-truck rolled over on I-75 southbound at the Miamisburg Centerville Road exit according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the roll-over occurred at mile marker 45 on 75 southbound.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time and the cause of the roll-over is also unknown.

This is a developing news story and we are working to learn more.