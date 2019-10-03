DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to the area of I-70 and I-75 for a rollover crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 9 pm on the ramp from I-75 north to I-70 west.
The ramp is closed until crews can clear the scene.
It appears a semi truck has overturned and at least one medic is responding.
It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Gratis Twp. woman killed after car collides with combine
- Semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB
- Botham Jean’s brother hugs Amber Guyger during sentencing
- Families want lawmakers to fund cameras to catch people illegally passing school buses
- Gun control talks stall in Congress amid impeachment inquiry