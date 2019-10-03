Semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to the area of I-70 and I-75 for a rollover crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 9 pm on the ramp from I-75 north to I-70 west.

The ramp is closed until crews can clear the scene.

It appears a semi truck has overturned and at least one medic is responding.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.