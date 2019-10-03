1  of  2
Breaking News
Semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB OSP: Third person dies after crash on I-70 WB near Ohio/Indiana border
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Semi overturns on ramp from I-75 NB to I-70 WB

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to the area of I-70 and I-75 for a rollover crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 9 pm on the ramp from I-75 north to I-70 west.

The ramp is closed until crews can clear the scene.

It appears a semi truck has overturned and at least one medic is responding.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS