Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Semi overturns on ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB is shut down until crews can clear the scene of a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that just before 10 p.m., a semi overturned on the ramp. A medic and fire crews were sent to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the accident or how long the ramp will be closed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS