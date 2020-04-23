Semi overturns on ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-70 EB to I-75 NB is shut down until crews can clear the scene of a crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that just before 10 p.m., a semi overturned on the ramp. A medic and fire crews were sent to the scene but it is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.
Officials could not immediately say what caused the accident or how long the ramp will be closed.
