Semi overturns on I-75 SB ramp to US-35

semi overturns

Photo: Ohio Department of Transportation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ramp from I-75 southbound to US-35 is closed due to an overturned semi.

It happened Thursday afternoon near mile marker 53. It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.

There is no word if the driver was injured, and officials could not immediately say how long the area will be shut down.

Drivers should exercise caution in the area.

