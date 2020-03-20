1  of  3
Semi overturns near I-70, closes ramp

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck overturned on the exit from Main Street to Eastbound I-70 Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:40 am, and the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved. Authorities aren’t sure what caused the crash at this time.

The crash has closed the ramp to Eastbound I-70 in the area. There is also a partial closure in the right lane of I-70.

As of 8:25 am Friday the ramp is still closed.

