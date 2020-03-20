Semi overturns near I-70, closes ramp

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck overturned on the exit from Main Street to Eastbound I-70 Friday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:40 am, and the semi-truck is the only vehicle involved. Authorities aren’t sure what caused the crash at this time.
The crash has closed the ramp to Eastbound I-70 in the area. There is also a partial closure in the right lane of I-70.
As of 8:25 am Friday the ramp is still closed.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.