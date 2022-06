PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi is reportedly on its side on I-70 westbound in Preble County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi is on its side in the median on I-70 westbound at mile marker six. The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

OSHP reported that the left lane is closed.

(WDTN Photo/Live Drive 2)

(WDTN Photo/John McCance)

(WDTN Photo/John McCance)

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.