HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 northbound is causing delays on Thursday.

ODOT is reporting that there is a crash on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road that is blocking the right lane.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a tanker semi is on its side following a crash with a truck. The call for the crash came in around 7:50 a.m.

OHGO is reporting a 15-minute delay at this time.

