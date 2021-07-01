Semi jack-knifes, blocks lanes on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck jack-knifed on I-75 Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:30 Thursday morning on the southbound side of I-75 near North Main Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said three lanes we blocked and drivers had to reroute until crews were able to move the semi. No one was injured.

Officials said wet road conditions were the likely cause for the early morning accident.

The road has since reopened.

WDTN.com’s Lauren Mixon spoke with AAA about driving in wet weather and the increase in crash-related injuries the Ohio State Highway Patrol sees in rainy conditions. You can read that story here.

