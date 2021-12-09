ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A tractor-trailer crashed along I-70 near Taywood Drive Thursday.

The incident happened on the westbound side of I-70 just before 1 pm. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a semi jack-knifed and just passed the Englewood exit.

There is no word at this time regarding injuries or lane closures. ODOT cameras show a semi off the side of the road and emergency vehicles on the shoulder working the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.