Semi hits fire truck on I-75 in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Liberty Township fireman suffered minor injuries after a semi hit his firetruck on I-75 early Tuesday.

The crash happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-75, near S.R. 129.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the firetruck was at the scene of a crash involving two semis. Both semis were disabled from the crash, and one was blocking the right lanes of I-75 northbound.

The firetruck was blocking the right lanes of I-75 northbound, when it was hit by a semi.

The semi and the firetruck were heavily damaged in the crash.

A Liberty Township firefighter was inside the firetruck when it was hit. Medics took the firefighter to West Chester Medical Center with minor injuries.

The semi driver was also taken to West Chester Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators say the semi driver fell asleep before hitting the firetruck.

Authorities cited the semi driver for Assured Clear Distance Ahead and for driving a commercial vehicle with impaired alertness.

I-75 northbound was shut down for more than two hours due to the crash. All lanes reopened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

