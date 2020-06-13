Semi hit Dollar Tree in Trotwood

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Troy Daily News) — The Ohio Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center this week as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s initiative to test more long-term care facilities for COVID-19 throughout the state.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Joel Smith gave his weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic to the Miami County Commissioners on Thursday, discussing how the Army National Guard visited the Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, one of the larger long-term facilities in the county, as part of the state’s goal to mass test all of the high-priority facilities in the state. It is unknown if the Army National Guard will test other facilities in the county to help with the expanded testing.