Semi hit Dollar Tree in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck drove into a Dollar Tree on Salem Avenue in Trotwood Saturday, June 13, around noon.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the building has sustained structural damage. No word on injuries at this time.
The crash is currently under investigation. 2 NEWS will update this story as it develops.
