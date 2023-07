DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi hauling eggs crashed in Darke County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Route 705 near Coates Road in New Weston.

The semi crashed around 1:45 p.m. and flipped on its side, according to authorities.

The intersection is closed as crews work to clear the scene, which is expected to take several hours. There were no injuries reported.