DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crashed on I-75 North on Thursday morning, killing one person.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a semi crashed into the median on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue on Thursday, June 1 around 4 a.m.

2 NEWS footage from the scene shows the semi on its side off the roadway in the grassy area of the on-ramp.

One person is confirmed to be dead as crews were working to extricate a person trapped inside the semi, Dispatch reported. There is no word on if there are any more victims at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the northbound lanes are closed in the area. Dispatch advised that lanes would likely be shut down for a few hours.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.