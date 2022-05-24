DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up on a highway in Dayton after a semi flipped Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 3:12 p.m. on I-75 northbound at the exit ramp for University of Dayton Arena. A semi flipped on its side off the road.

Crews were called to the scene to clean up the spilled fuel. It’s not clear at this time what caused the semi to flip.

Dispatchers said no one was transported to the hospital.

