DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after a semi flipped on its side in Dayton Thursday.

The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. on South Keowee Street under U.S. 35. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a semi flipped on its side. The driver was injured in the crash but their condition is not known at this time.

Keowee Street is blocked in both directions due to the crash. Dispatchers said there is a report of fuel spill and fluid on the road. 2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene.