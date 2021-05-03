1 person injured after car crashes into semi on I-75 N near I-675

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi and one other vehicle were involved in a crash on northbound I-75 just south of the I-675 on-ramp.

Police said a car crashed into a semi, which caused the semi to flip on its side Monday night.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Police said the car that may have caused the crash fled the scene. Moraine Police found the man near Dryden Road and arrested him for fleeing.

The right and middle northbound lanes on I-75 were closed while crews worked to cut the semi in order to move it.

The driver of the semi was taken to Kettering Medical Center with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more details are available.