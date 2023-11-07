WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crashed into a water tower in West Carrollton Tuesday morning.

According to West Carrollton police dispatch, a semi crashed into a water tower near East Central Avenue and South Elm Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time or if anyone was injured.

The West Carrollton Police Department reported that Central Avenue is closed at Locust Street from the east and at Walnut Street from the west. Elm Street is also closed, however, traffic can get through to Slonaker Road.

