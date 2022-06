DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crashed into a wall causing closures on I-75 southbound overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a semi crashed into a wall on I-75 southbound near State Route 4 overnight. Fuel was spilled due to the crash.

Regional Dispatch said traffic was rerouted off of the highway at the Main Street exit while crews worked to clear the scene.

No one was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway has since reopened.