MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi flipped into a ditch on I-75 northbound on Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday near Austin Boulevard.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, however, no one else was involved or injured.

The right shoulder is blocked in that area while crews continue to clean up the crash.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.

