Semi crashes into creek in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver of a semi sustained minor injuries after a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6 am on Greenville-St. Mary’s Road, east of U.S.-127, just south of The Village of North Star.

According to authorities, the semi ended up in a creek. The driver sustained only minor injuries. There is no word on what caused the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.