Semi crashes into creek in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver of a semi sustained minor injuries after a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6 am on Greenville-St. Mary’s Road, east of U.S.-127, just south of The Village of North Star.

According to authorities, the semi ended up in a creek. The driver sustained only minor injuries. There is no word on what caused the crash.

