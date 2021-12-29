PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is stopped after a semi crashed on I-70 Eastbound in Preble County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-crash caused minor injuries around 6:36 Wednesday morning. The semi appears to have fallen on its side on I-70 near the intersection with US 127.

According to Patrol officers on the scene, the driver of the semi fell asleep and veered off the road. A second car was forced to swerve to avoid the semi and needed to be towed off of the roadside.

Both the driver and passenger in the semi were taken to Grandview Medical Center with mild injuries. No one was hurt in the second vehicle.

Patrol officers on the scene said one lane should open up around 9 am.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that all eastbound lanes are currently shut down near the accident, causing significant travel delays.

This incident is still under investigation.