DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes on I-75 SB have reopened following a semi-crash Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash was reported on I-75 SB at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The far left lane was closed due to the crash. As of 10 a.m., ODOT said all lanes on I-75 SB at Edwin C Moses Boulevard have reopened.