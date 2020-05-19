Semi crash on I-75 near SR 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane on NB I-75 is blocked after a semi-truck crashed Tuesday around 11:54 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that no one was injured but that some fuel was leaking. Hazmat was called to the scene in response.

2 NEWS will update this story at more information becomes available.

