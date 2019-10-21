Semi crash in Miami County shuts down part of I-75

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 in Piqua early Monday.
The crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. Monday on I-75, near the C.R. 25-A exit at Upper Valley Medical Center.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi hit was in the right lane when it ran off the interstate and hit the guardrail.
There’s no word on any injuries related to the crash.
OSP shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 due to the crash.
ODOT was called to help clear up debris.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
