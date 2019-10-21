Semi crash in Miami County shuts down part of I-75

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 in Piqua early Monday.

The crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. Monday on I-75, near the C.R. 25-A exit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the semi hit was in the right lane when it ran off the interstate and hit the guardrail.

There’s no word on any injuries related to the crash.

OSP shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 due to the crash.

ODOT was called to help clear up debris.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS