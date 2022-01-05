LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi crash caused chaos on SR-71 on Tuesday, when the driver hit several trees which struck two other drivers, leaving one of them seriously injured.

Just after 4 pm, 51-year-old Zahid Kahn from Texas was driving a Freightliner semi north on SR-71 when he crossed the median and struck several trees, sending them into the path of other vehicles, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Kahn then drove the wrong way on the northbound lanes before he drove back into the median, hitting the trees a second time.

OSP said Kahn was sent to Bethesda North Hospital where he was treated and released.

One of the other drivers was not so lucky. 27-year-old Mosep Okonny of Cincinnati was struck by the trees while traveling north on SR-71, OSP said. The impact caused her to strike the median and roll her car over. She was flown by Aircare to UC Hospital in unknown condition.

55-year-old Raymond Dratt from Lebanon was also traveling north when his car was struck by trees and debris, but he escaped the incident without injury.

SR-71 was closed for around three hours while crews from Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Union Township Fire and Deerfield Township Fire and EMS to manage and clear the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.