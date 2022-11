Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Morning commuters are seeing delays after a collision on the ramps connecting U.S. 35 to I-75.

According to ODOT traffic cameras, the U.S. 35 ramp onto I-75 North has been closed to all traffic after a semi-truck tipped over Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS crews on the scene are reporting that crews are using a crane to pull a trailer upright.

It is unknown what events may have caused the collision or how many vehicles were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time.