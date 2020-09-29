Semi crash closes SR-68 in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – State Road 68 is closed after a semi-truck was involved in a crash in Urbana Township in Champaign County Tuesday.

Champaign County Dispatchers told 2 NEWS the crash happened on SR-68 near Deer Run Road. SR-68 is closed from Dallas Road to Hickory Grove Road while crews work the clear the crash scene.

Dispatchers had no information about whether anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved in the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this crash and will keep you updated when more information is available.

