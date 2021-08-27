Semi crash closes SR-123 in Warren County, driver flees scene

TURTLECREEK TWP., WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – SR-123 in Warren County remains closed Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed Thursday night.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating a single-vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash that happened on State Route 123 near Liberty Keuter Road in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County around 10:40 pm.

OSP said a preliminary investigation showed a semi-tractor/trailer was heading north on State Route 123 when it drove off of the right side of the road and struck several utility poles. The driver fled the scene, but evidence found at the scene included a tax identification sticker through the state of New York.

The trucking company in New York gave investigators the current location of the semi-tractor/trailer, which was approximately 12 miles away in the City of Monroe. Troopers found and identified the hit-skip semi-tractor/trailer and driver. The driver of the semi-tractor was identified as Ervin Rachal of Bossier City, Louisiana. Rachel was cited with failure to control and leaving the scene of a crash. He was not injured.

Duke Energy responded to the scene to make repairs that are expected to be completed around noon Friday. OSP said State Route 123 will remain closed between Interstate 71 and Stubbs Mills Road until repairs are completed.