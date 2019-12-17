Semi crash briefly closes lanes of I-75 N in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi crashed on northbound I-75 early Tuesday morning, briefly closing two lanes of traffic.

The crashed happened just after 1 am on I-75 northbound near the Stanley Ave. exit. Police say the driver over-corrected the wheel and crashed it into the barrier wall.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. Two lanes of I-75 northbound were closed for about two hours but have since reopened.

