KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Two lanes are closed on I-675 Southbound after a semi crashed Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the semi jackknifed around 11:45 am, blocking both the center and right lanes of I-675 Southbound with its trailer. The closed lanes are near S.R. 48, Far Hills Avenue.

Dispatch said that no injuries have been reported at this time. Crews are working to clear the truck from the road and allow normal traffic flow to resume.