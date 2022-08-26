MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash is blocking traffic on I-75 northbound and southbound in Moraine.

According to Moraine police dispatch, a semi crash is blocking traffic on I-75 at Carillon Boulevard in the construction zone. The left lane is blocked on the southbound side and the left lane is also blocked on the northbound side.

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown what led up to the crash at this time.

