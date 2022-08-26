MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash is blocking traffic on I-75 northbound and southbound in Moraine.

According to Moraine police dispatch, a semi crash is blocking traffic on I-75 at Carillon Boulevard in the construction zone. The left lane is blocked on the southbound side and the left lane is also blocked on the northbound side.

#TrafficAlert: Crash I-75 at Carillon Blvd. I-75 NB down to one lane. Stay to the right. Left lane also blocked on I-75 SB. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/g3XR4BzS5l — Kelley King (@WDTNKelleyKing) August 26, 2022

No injuries have been reported and it is unknown what led up to the crash at this time.

