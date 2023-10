MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a semi fire on I-70 West overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Butler Township Fire along with several other crews responded to a semi fire on I-70 West beyond Airport Access Road around 12:40 a.m.

The driver of the semi and a passenger were able to escape and were uninjured.

The right two lanes of the highway were closed for some time in that area. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.